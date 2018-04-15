Four-year-old Survives, Loses Family in Car Accident

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed on Saturday when the car in which they were travelling veered off the road and crashed into a tree at Ramnagar in the district, a senior police official said.The driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident. A four-year-old child survived the mishap.The car crashed into a tree killing the mother, father and grandmother of the surviving infant," SSP Janmejay Khanduri said.The family was travelling from Dehradun to Haldwani when the incident occurred. The accident took place 12 Km from Ramnagar near Haldwa Village on the national highway, he said.Pooja Mauria (30), her husband Himanshu Aswal (32), and his mother Saroj Bala (58) were killed in the accident besides the driver of the car Surat Saini, he said.The familywas from Nehrugram area of Dehradun.They were on their way to Goljyu Temple Ghorakhal, Bhowali, when the accident occurred, the SSP said.