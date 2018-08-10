GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Four Young Footballers Killed in Sikkim Road Accident

The incident took place around 3:30 am when their vehicle, met with an accident at the Third Mile area of Dikchu-Rakdong road in East Sikkim.

Prakash Adhikary | News18

Updated:August 10, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Gangtok: Four young footballers from Sikkim died on Friday after their vehicle met with an accident near Khamdong area of East Sikkim.

The incident took place around 3am when the footballers were returning from a match. Five others were critically injured and rushed to a hospital. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.

The nine-member state football team took part in he Independence Day Football tournament being held in East Sikkim. The deceased have been identified as Satish Singh(18), Tara Chettri(27), Sandesh Rai (18) and Rajkumar Rai (23).

Sources revealed that Rajkumar Rai was on the wheel when the accident occurred. Those injured have been identified as Bikash Sunam, Tilak Sharma, Arun Rai, Ashish Rai, Arpan Rai and Binod Tamang.

The state of Sikkim has been witnessing heavy rains in the past 24 hours, causing great inconvenience to commuters.

