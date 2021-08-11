Four Youths From Bihar Gangrape, Murder Two Minor Sisters in Haryana’s Sonipat

Four youths allegedly gangraped two minor sisters and then forced them to drink pesticide in Haryana’s Sonipat. The incident came to light after the police conducted a postmortem following the death of the sisters during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

According to Haryana Police, the two minor girls were admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where they died during treatment.

“The victims’ family members had informed us that the girls were admitted to a hospital in Delhi after they were bitten by a snake. Our team visited the hospital to verify the facts. The doctors of the hospital informed us that the girls died due to pesticide-poison and not snake bite,” said a police officer of Kundli police station.

“We sent the bodies for postmortem. Seeing the body, it seemed the girls were tortured and possibly gangraped. The postmortem report cleared our doubts,” added the officer.

The officer further told the media that they took the victims’ parents in confidence and gave them assurance that proper action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“Mother of the two minors then told us, the four youths from Bihar gang raped their daughter and threatened of dire consequences if they reported the incident,” added the officer.

The mother of the minors told the media, “After losing my two daughters, fearing for my son’s life, I did not file a complaint earlier. But now, I want justice for both my daughters.”

“My daughters were abducted from their rooms and gangraped by the four youths from Bihar, who lived in our neighbourhood and were working here as labourers,” added the deceased minors’ mother.

Sonipat Police said, “Four youths identified as Arun Kumar, Foolchand, Dukhan Pandit and Ram Suhag have been named in the FIR by the victims’ mother. We have registered a case under the POCSO Act and several other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

The Haryana Police is conducting raids at several locations in Sonipat and neighbouring state Delhi to nab the perpetrators. A senior officer told the media that a team has also been sent to Bihar to arrest the four accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here