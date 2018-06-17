GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four Youths Ignore Weather Warning, Drown in Sea off Maharashtra Coast

They were part of a group of seven who had gone for a swim in the sea on Sunday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2018, 7:31 PM IST
Picture for representation. (PTI)
Thane: Four youngsters are feared to have drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday.

They were part of a group of seven who had gone for a swim in the sea on Sunday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.

He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.

Police identified the four deceased as Deepak Chalwadi (20), Dipesh Dileep Pednekar (17), Sritej Naik (15) and Tushar Chimte (15).

Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added.

Three others, Gaurav Sawant (17), Sanket Jogle (17) and Devidas Jadhav (16) were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
