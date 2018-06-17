English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Four Youths Ignore Weather Warning, Drown in Sea off Maharashtra Coast
They were part of a group of seven who had gone for a swim in the sea on Sunday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains.
Picture for representation. (PTI)
Thane: Four youngsters are feared to have drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday.
They were part of a group of seven who had gone for a swim in the sea on Sunday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.
He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.
Police identified the four deceased as Deepak Chalwadi (20), Dipesh Dileep Pednekar (17), Sritej Naik (15) and Tushar Chimte (15).
Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added.
Three others, Gaurav Sawant (17), Sanket Jogle (17) and Devidas Jadhav (16) were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district.
Also Watch
They were part of a group of seven who had gone for a swim in the sea on Sunday afternoon despite it being choppy due to heavy rains, an official said.
He said that a rescue operation, comprising fire brigade and police personnel as well as local fishermen, was currently underway.
Police identified the four deceased as Deepak Chalwadi (20), Dipesh Dileep Pednekar (17), Sritej Naik (15) and Tushar Chimte (15).
Chalwadi's has been fished out so far, he added.
Three others, Gaurav Sawant (17), Sanket Jogle (17) and Devidas Jadhav (16) were rescued, the official said, adding that all seven were from Nalasopara area in the district.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrates Eid; See Video
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland's Hero Keeper Was Prepared to Psych Out Messi
- Beyonce and Jay-Z Release Surprise Joint Album; Check It Out Here
- The Tippling Point | Learning the Craft of Building the Perfect Beer
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?