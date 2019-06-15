Four Youths Who Wanted to Cross LoC to Join Militancy Arrested
Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia said the youths were taken into custody by the Army near the LoC on Friday and were handed over to their respective families the next day.
Representative image
Srinagar: Four youths, who wanted to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to join militant ranks, were taken into custody in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and later handed over to their families, the Army said Saturday.
Addressing a press conference in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia said the youths were taken into custody by the Army near the LoC on Friday and were handed over to their respective families on Saturday.
He said the Army had received information that they were going to join the path of violence after being "misguided" by local militants and their accomplices. "We acted swiftly to prevent them from choosing the wrong path and apprehended them along the LoC in Limber area of Boniyar on Friday," he said.
The Army officer said the youths were handed over to their respective families after proper counselling. He appealed to the youths to not get misguided by the propaganda of militants.
