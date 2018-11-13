Fourteen-day-old Child Mauled to Death by Monkey in Agra

A monkey killed a 14-day-old infant in Agra on Monday evening when the child's mother was feeding him at their residence in Runkata area.The incident took place at around 8pm on Monday when Neha, wife of an auto driver Yogesh, was feeding her 14-day-old kid Arush. The monkey made its way into the house through the main gate which was not latched. Once the monkey made its way into the room, it snatched the baby, bit it and ran away.Hearing the mother’s cry for help, the neighbours tried to chase after the monkey to rescue the child. However, the animal left the infant’s dead body on the terrace of the house and ran away. The infant was then taken to the hospital for treatment but was declared brought dead by the doctors.This was not the lone incident as the monkey menace in Agra district continues unabated. A string of such incidents involving monkeys have surfaced across the city. Just five days ago, a girl was also reportedly bitten by monkeys here. The girl is now undergoing treatment at a city hospital. In a separate incident, a youngster was pushed to death from a terrace by a monkey.