Fourteen Italian Tourists Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Shifted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital
The patients are housed on a completely separate floor, which has been quarantined and has no contact with the rest of the hospital.There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after these patients.
Italian tourists at the ITBP camp before being moved to Medanta.
New Delhi: The fourteen Italians, who have tested positive for Coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine centre.
The hospital issued a statement on Thursday morning, saying these patients are housed on a completely separate floor, which has been quarantined and has no contact with the rest of the hospital.
There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after these patients.All items used on the floor are isolated to that floor.
The isolated floor will completely contain the disease even with these asymptomatic persons. All other hospital operations are operating as normal, and there is no increased risk to patients, visitors or staff, the statement said.
Twenty-one Italian tourists and their three Indian tour operators were shifted out from an ITBP quarantine centre here on Wednesday as they were exposed to novel Coronavirus.
An affected Italian couple is being treated at Jaipur's SMS medical college.
Officials on Tuesday said the foreigners have been sent to a private hospital in Gurgaon and a centre in the national capital while the Indians have been transferred to the Safdarjung Hospital.
Fourteen Italians and an Indian (driver), who were in the same group as the affected Italian couple, tested positive for the virus as per information provided by the Health Ministry.
The Italian tourists and three Indians were admitted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force centre in Chhawla on Tuesday.
The centre already has 112 people, 76 Indians and 36 foreigners, since February 27 after they were evacuated by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus.
The first samples of these 112 people had tested negative when reports came in last week.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Over and Out: Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier Climbs into Crowd to Confront Fan after Norwhich City Loss
- ICC Women T20I World Cup | What Will It Take For Indian Women To Lift The Trophy
- Dog Traumatised by Delhi Violence Has Finally Been Rescued from Burnt Petrol Pump
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Finally Here for Everyone: Here's How You Can Get it
- Equal Prize Money for Men and Women in England's Hundred