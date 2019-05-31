Fourteen Turtles Found Dead in Dried-up Pond in Gujarat's Kutch District, 15 Rescued

: Fourteen turtles were found dead in a dried-up pond in Gagodar village in Kutch district of Gujarat, forest officials said on Friday.Deputy conservator of forests (wildlife) S S Asoda said that 15 other turtles were rescued from the pond after the incident was reported on Thursday evening. "After being alerted, our team rushed to the pond that is located in Rapar taluka, and found carcasses of 14 turtles. They must have died due to lack of water as the severe heatwave has dried up the pond," he told PTI over phone."Fifteen other turtles, which were found alive there, were rescued and immediately shifted to another pond in Thanisara village located nearby, which still has sufficient amount of water, Asoda said.The Narmada water was pumped into this pond recently. Asoda said that the reason behind death of 14 turtles in the pond at Gagodar village was due to pond dried up.People from the village had demanded filling of pond with water from Narmada canal passing from the area. Asoda said there was need for pumping fresh water in the pond in Gagodar which is located behind the temple in the village as for the first time, the pond was dried up this year due to area reeling under severe heat wave conditions.