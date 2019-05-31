Fourteen Turtles Found Dead in Dried-up Pond in Gujarat's Kutch District, 15 Rescued

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Fourteen Turtles Found Dead in Dried-up Pond in Gujarat's Kutch District, 15 Rescued
The deputy conservator of forests said the turtles must have died due to a lack of water.
Image for Representation.
Vadodara: Fourteen turtles were found dead in a dried-up pond in Gagodar village in Kutch district of Gujarat, forest officials said on Friday.
Deputy conservator of forests (wildlife) S S Asoda said that 15 other turtles were rescued from the pond after the incident was reported on Thursday evening. "After being alerted, our team rushed to the pond that is located in Rapar taluka, and found carcasses of 14 turtles. They must have died due to lack of water as the severe heatwave has dried up the pond," he told PTI over phone.
"Fifteen other turtles, which were found alive there, were rescued and immediately shifted to another pond in Thanisara village located nearby, which still has sufficient amount of water, Asoda said.
The Narmada water was pumped into this pond recently. Asoda said that the reason behind death of 14 turtles in the pond at Gagodar village was due to pond dried up.
People from the village had demanded filling of pond with water from Narmada canal passing from the area. Asoda said there was need for pumping fresh water in the pond in Gagodar which is located behind the temple in the village as for the first time, the pond was dried up this year due to area reeling under severe heat wave conditions.
