Fourth Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Delhi, Toll in National Capital Reaches 120

New Delhi: Another doctor of a hospital in Delhi has been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total count of doctors affected by the infection to four.

The doctor is from Sardar Patel Hospital and the administration is tracing the source of infection.

Before this, a doctor from Delhi State Cancer Institution was also affected by the virus resulting in shutting down of the hospital for sanitisation.

Two more doctors of Mohalla Clinic -- in Babarpur and in Maujpur -- were also tested positive for Coronavirus.

The authorities have asked their patients for self-quarantine at home. Delhi's Coronavirus patient count has reached 120, with 49 people having travel history to foreign countries.

