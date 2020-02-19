Bihar and Andhra to Step up Conservation of Migratory Birds, Will Establish Two Ringing Stations

New Delhi: After Chilika in Odisha, Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu and Sai Ropa in Himachal Pradesh, the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh will soon establish bird ringing stations as part of the larger plan to conserve migratory birds that use the Central Asian Flyway (CAF). The two signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Bombay Natural History Society – a leading non-governmental organisation working on biodiversity and wildlife conservation in the country – at the ongoing 13th Conference of Parties on Conservation of Migratory Wild Animals (COP-CMS) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The CAF is one of nine vital flyways in the world for migratory birds and the national action plan 2018-2023 has identified 20 individual bird species. Flyways are used by groups of birds annually for breeding, stopovers and wintering.

The projects will comprise preparing state action plans for conservation of migratory birds, undertaking bird counts, bird migration studies at key protected areas, training of frontline field staff, and bird ringing, which will involve bird trappers to mainstream them into the conservation model. Bihar has approved Rs 5 crore in funds for the project while the funding amount for Andhra could not be ascertained.

The ringing of birds involves trapping them in nets and snares. Once caught, they are weighed and their details logged. Then, a metal ring inscribed with a unique number is tied to their tibia. This helps birdwatchers and professional conservationists log their presence across the globe. Usually, the rings are also inscribed with messages from the organisation that is involved in the project.

“Northern Bihar is replete with wetlands and floodplains of the big rivers. These are favourable resting sites for migratory birds that fly from upper Himalayas. The bird ringing station in Bihar will be established in Bhagalpur,” said Bihar’s chief wildlife warden Prabhat Kumar Gupta.

For the ringing project, the Bihar forest department will also involve the local communities, including Mirshikar, historically known for their bird trapping skills.

Bihar and Andhra Pradesh both have big rivers. The Ganga, Gandak and Kosi flow through Bihar while the Krishna and Godavari traverse Andhra and empty into the Bay of Bengal, forming wetlands and brackish water lagoons. Migratory species such as the Greater Adjutant Stork, Greater Flamingo, Common Sandpiper, Ibis and Little Ringed Plover, among others, roost and breed at wintering sites in the two states. Pulicat Lake in Andhra Pradesh is the second largest brackish water lagoon in India after Chilika in Odisha and hosts more than 1.5 lakh Greater Flamingos. It is spread over 750 square kilometres.

