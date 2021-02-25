'Fractures, Swelling on Hands & Feet, Flashbacks of Brutality', Says Medical Reports of Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur Case

Medical examination report of 24-year-old Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan president Shiv Kumar revealed multiple injuries, including at least two fractures on his left hand and right foot, caused by “blunt object/ weapon” and the injuries are more than two weeks old.

The report was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh. Kumar was arrested on January 16, four days after his co-accused Nodeep Kaur was apprehended.

Following Kumar’s father’s statement to the court that his son was subjected to police torture, on February 19, the court directed SP, Sonipat Jail to get a medical examination of Kumar at GMCH. According to a report by Indian Express, neither Haryana DGP, Manoj Yadava nor Sonipat SP, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa have responded to these allegations of torture.

The medical report by GMCH stated that Kumar has “right foot swelling- swelling and tenderness of left foot, nail beds of right second and third toe are broken and underlying skin is reddish in colour and showing healing change, left big toe shows blackish discoloration, nails of the left thumb and index finger shows bluish black discoloration with tenderness, tenderness over right wrist.”

“There is a fracture of the distal phalanx of the second digit of the left hand… fracture of base of 5th metatarsal bone of the right foot…possible fracture/ sesamoid bone at left navicular bone… possibly fracture of the right ulna bone (right wrist),” it added

Reportedly, Kumar has alleged that after his arrest on January 16 he was “taken to old Kacheri, Sonepat, where the C.I. staff assaulted him”. There were about seven people, he added.

The medical report also mentioned Kumar’s case history that says “the police tied both his feet, lay him on the ground, and hit him on the soles. His second, third and fifth toe nails of the right foot were torn and the nail of the big toe of his left foot became blue.”

Police officials hit him on the buttocks with flat sticks, tied his hands and stretched his legs. And he was made to lie on the ground with both legs straight and a metal pipe was placed on his thigh and rolled over the thighs by two people, it further added.

Kumar was examined by a team of doctors which included orthopedic, psychiatry, general surgery, radio diagnosis, forensic medicine and toxicology departments. The psychiatric evaluation report added that “he appeared sad and distressed, with occasional crying spells. He expressed preoccupation with his current situation, reported predominant anxiety symptoms, flashbacks of brutality meted out to him, nightmares, feelings of loneliness, uncertainty about future and sleep disturbances.”

On Wednesday, the court sought Kumar’s previous medical records, and fixed the next hearing for March 16.