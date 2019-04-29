English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
France Deports 60 Sri Lankan Migrants Who Made 4,000-kilometre Trip to Indian Ocean Island
The group of 60, including three women and three children, were flown back to Sri Lanka in a special flight.
Representative Image (Getty images)
Saint-Denis De La Reunion: Half of a group of 120 Sri Lankan migrants who arrived on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion two weeks ago were deported early on Monday, officials said.
The group of 60, including three women and three children, were flown back to Sri Lanka in a special flight, the island's prefecture said in a statement.
The group of 120 migrants arrived at Reunion on April 13, having made the 4,000-kilometre trip in a fishing boat. They each paid 2,000-5,000 euros (USD 2,230-USD 5,580) for the crossing.
The fishing boat's three Indonesian crew members have been charged with assisting illegal immigration. Remanded in custody, they are scheduled to appear in court on May 15.
Since March 2018, 273 Sri Lankans have arrived on Reunion Island, of whom 130 are still there.
They are waiting for OFPRA (the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons) to rule on their asylum applications.
All the others have been sent back to Sri Lanka. "There are clearly illegal immigration networks in operation," said Frederic Joram, secretary general of Reunion Island's Prefecture
