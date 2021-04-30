india

France Detects First Cases of Indian Covid Variant: Ministry

Representative image

A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India, was confirmed on Thursday, the health ministry of France said.

France detected its first cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, currently very present in India, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said. Two other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France, the ministry said.

first published:April 30, 2021, 07:08 IST