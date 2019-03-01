English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
France Extends Complete Solidarity With India in Fight Against Terrorism
France, which is assuming the presidency of the United Nations Security Council from Friday, will do its utmost so that those responsible for the terrible attack in Pulwama are sanctioned, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
People gather at Wagah Border to welcome wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (Image: Madhuker Dass/News18)
Paris: France on Friday extended its complete solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, as it welcomed the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan and the release the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.
"I welcome the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan as well as the release of the Indian Air Force pilot detained in Pakistan. I hail the two governments' choice of restraint and responsibility and urge them to resume bilateral dialogue," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
France, which is assuming the presidency of the United Nations Security Council from Friday, will do its utmost so that those responsible for the terrible attack in Pulwama are sanctioned, he said.
France reiterated its complete solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms.
The US, the UK and France on Wednesday moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.
The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.
