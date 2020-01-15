Take the pledge to vote

France Opposes Latest China Request to Discuss Kashmir Issue at UN Security Council, Say Sources

French diplomatic sources said the country's position remains unchanged and clear: that the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

Updated:January 15, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
France Opposes Latest China Request to Discuss Kashmir Issue at UN Security Council, Say Sources
New Delhi: France said it has opposed a fresh request by a member country for a discussion on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Wednesday.

French diplomatic sources said that Paris has noted the request of a UNSC member, reported to be China, to raise the issue of Kashmir once again in this body.

“France’s position has not changed and is very clear: the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally – as we have stated on several occasions and will continue to reiterate it to our partners on the United Nations Security Council,” added the sources.

The closed-door UNSC meeting has been called to discuss an issue relating to an African country. China has made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of "Any Other Business Points".

Last month, France, the United States, United Kingdom and Russia had foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the UNSC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has earlier said that Beijing is watching the Kashmir situation and will support its ally Pakistan in issues related to its core interests.

India and Pakistan have been locked in a war of words since the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

In protest, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria and also suspended trade ties. It also sought to internationalise the issue by raising it at the UN but did not get much support.

Beijing, the all-weather ally of Islamabad, has backed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his earlier address to the UN General Assembly saying, "No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken."

