France Opposes Latest China Request to Discuss Kashmir Issue at UN Security Council, Say Sources
French diplomatic sources said the country's position remains unchanged and clear: that the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally between India and Pakistan.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: France said it has opposed a fresh request by a member country for a discussion on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Wednesday.
French diplomatic sources said that Paris has noted the request of a UNSC member, reported to be China, to raise the issue of Kashmir once again in this body.
“France’s position has not changed and is very clear: the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally – as we have stated on several occasions and will continue to reiterate it to our partners on the United Nations Security Council,” added the sources.
The closed-door UNSC meeting has been called to discuss an issue relating to an African country. China has made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of "Any Other Business Points".
Last month, France, the United States, United Kingdom and Russia had foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the UNSC.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has earlier said that Beijing is watching the Kashmir situation and will support its ally Pakistan in issues related to its core interests.
India and Pakistan have been locked in a war of words since the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.
In protest, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria and also suspended trade ties. It also sought to internationalise the issue by raising it at the UN but did not get much support.
Beijing, the all-weather ally of Islamabad, has backed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his earlier address to the UN General Assembly saying, "No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in 1st Round of Indonesia Masters by Local Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA