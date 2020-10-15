France Sets Curfew; Health Staff March In Paris

Paris (AP) France will deploy 12,000 police officers to enforce a curfew that starts Friday night and plans to spend another 1 billion euros helping businesses hit by the new restrictions. French Prime Minister Jean Castex and other government ministers laid out new rules Thursday aimed at what he called a sudden acceleration of infections.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says 12,000 police officers would be deployed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. to enforce the new curfew, imposed on some 20 million people in Paris and eight other French cities. Amid protests by restaurant owners and others hit by this latest wave of virus restrictions, the government pledged to expand temporary unemployment payments and spend another 1 billion euros for hard-hit sectors.

Coronavirus patients occupy a third of France’s intensive care units and virus hospitalizations are increasing. About 1,000 nurses, doctors and other public hospital workers marched Thursday in central Paris to demand more investment, staff and salary raises after years of cost cuts. France reported 22,591 new infections Wednesday and has a total of 33,037 confirmed deaths. (AP) .

