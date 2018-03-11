English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
France To Commit 700 Million Euros To International Solar Alliance
ISA is an inter-governmental organisation that aims to mobilise $1 trillion in funds for future solar generation, storage and technology across the world. It has 60 signatories, with 30 of those countries have ratified the agreement.
PM Modi (R) shakes hands with French President Macron as he arrives to attend the ISA Founding Conference in New Delhi, March 11, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
New Delhi: France will commit 700 million euros to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday at the founding conference of the organisation, reiterating the European country's commitment to the alliance and clean energy.
The treaty-based organisation, launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, aims to promote solar energy in 121 countries.
Speaking at the conference, Macron said France was more than tripling its commitment to the alliance, and its total monetary contribution to the alliance stood at one billion euros.
Other than leaders from member countries, the event was attended by leaders from major development banks such as the Asian Development Bank and African Development Bank who are expected to sign solar energy-related agreements.
The organisation's main goal is to lower the cost of finance and spur investments across the supply chain, including in manufacturing, project development and storage, Upendra Tripathy, director general of ISA, told Reuters ahead of the conference on Friday.
Macron, travelling with a delegation of French companies including EDF, Dassault Aviation, Schneider Electric and Suez, will inaugurate a solar plant built by Engie in Uttar Pradesh as a part of a four-day tour of India.
