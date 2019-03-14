English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Frank Cali, Reputed New York Crime Family Boss, Shot 6 Times Then Hit By Truck Outside Home
US media reported the 53-year-old's death marked the first murder of a New York mob boss in 34 years, since the death of Paul Castellano - another Gambino family boss - by order of John Gotti.
The boss of the Gambino crime family was gunned down in front of his Staten Island home. (Photo Courtesy of YouTube).
Loading...
New York: The reputed boss of New York's Gambino crime family, Francesco "Frank" Cali, was shot dead outside his New York home, police said.
Cali, thought to have headed the family since 2015, suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso" in front of his home on Staten Island on Wednesday evening, police said.
The New York Daily News reported Cali, also known as "Franky Boy," was shot six times then hit by a blue truck in which the suspects fled.
Police added he was taken to Staten Island University North hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing," police said.
Cali had served 16 months in prison following a 2008 extortion conviction.
US media reported the 53-year-old's death marked the first murder of a New York mob boss in 34 years, since the death of Paul Castellano - another Gambino family boss - by order of John Gotti.
Following Castellano's murder, Gotti headed the Gambino family until his incarceration for conspiracy and murder in 1992. Gotti died in prison in 2002.
The Gambino family is one of the New York's five historic Italian mafia families - along with the Genovese, Lucchese, Colombo and Bonanno families. According to local media in New York, Cali took the helm of the family in 2015, replacing Domenico Cefalu.
Cali, thought to have headed the family since 2015, suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso" in front of his home on Staten Island on Wednesday evening, police said.
The New York Daily News reported Cali, also known as "Franky Boy," was shot six times then hit by a blue truck in which the suspects fled.
Police added he was taken to Staten Island University North hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing," police said.
Cali had served 16 months in prison following a 2008 extortion conviction.
US media reported the 53-year-old's death marked the first murder of a New York mob boss in 34 years, since the death of Paul Castellano - another Gambino family boss - by order of John Gotti.
Following Castellano's murder, Gotti headed the Gambino family until his incarceration for conspiracy and murder in 1992. Gotti died in prison in 2002.
The Gambino family is one of the New York's five historic Italian mafia families - along with the Genovese, Lucchese, Colombo and Bonanno families. According to local media in New York, Cali took the helm of the family in 2015, replacing Domenico Cefalu.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Agarwal Shines as Karnataka Clinch Their Maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to Feature In the Hindi Remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.76 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results