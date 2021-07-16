Fraudster Exchanges Woman’s ATM Card, Dupes Her Of Rs 4000

A woman asking for assistance at an ATM in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad got duped out of Rs 4,000. The youth whom she asked for help swapped cards without her knowledge and then proceeded to withdraw the money, The woman, Soni Devi, was left stunned when she received a message notifying her of the withdrawal of Rs 4000. She hurriedly reached her bank and got the card blocked. She also filed an FIR regarding this matter.

According to police, Soni Devi had gone to the HDFC Bank ATM, which is located at Gomo Purana Bazar in Dhanbad. She spoke to her husband on the phone while trying to withdraw money. Her conversation was overheard by a youth who was standing near her. She asked him for help, to withdraw the money. After this, Devi took the cash and went home.

After a while, a message from the bank on her husband’s phone made them aware that Rs 4,000 had been withdrawn from the bank and another Rs 300 spent at a petrol pump.

When her husband enquired about these transactions, Soni was left stunned. Soon enough, she alerted her bank and got the card blocked. She lodged a complaint with the Hariharpur police station.

It appears that the culprit had exchanged his card with hers, and withdrawn the money. The police are actively searching for the man. According to the police, the accused overheard the PIN number of the woman while she was talking to her husband.

