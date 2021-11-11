Fraudster Posing As Naval Officer Arrested in Cuttack, Police Seizes Belongings

A man named Souryaranjan Mishra was arrested in Cuttack, Odisha on Wednesday, for allegedly posing as a naval officer and defrauding a youth, whom he promised to give a top job at Merchant Navy. When the youth realised that he was being made a victim of fraud, he lodged a complaint against Mishra, and the accused was nabbed by Chauliaganj Police.

As per reports, the youth who was the victim of the fraud hails from the Mahanadi Vihar and was lured into the trap with promises of a high ranking job at the Merchant Navy. As per the complainant, Mishra also falsely claimed to be the son of senior Police personnel.

Mishra reportedly promised the youth a Merchant Navy job at Sharjah (Dubai). After the matter was complained about, Chauliaganj Police started the investigation and arrested the culprit. Police also seized a car, fake Navy uniform and Rs 33,800 from the possession of the accused.

