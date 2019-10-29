Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Her Jewellery in Delhi by Promising Her Goddess Lakshmi's 'Darshan'

In her complaint, the woman said she went to a market in South Delhi area where a man asked her about yoga classes being conducted there.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Her Jewellery in Delhi by Promising Her Goddess Lakshmi's 'Darshan'
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi A 35-year-old woman was allegedly duped of her jewellery by a man, who lured her by claiming that he can let her have 'darshan' of goddess Lakshmi in South Delhi area, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said she went to a market in South Delhi area where a man asked her about yoga classes being conducted there. The woman said she did not know about any yoga classes, they said.

Meanwhile, a nearby eatery owner came there and asked the woman to give him her jewellery -- gold chain, bangles -- offering her 'darshan' of goddess Lakshmi, a senior police officer said.

He asked her to move 10 steps ahead to pay obeisance to the goddess, the accused then fled with her jewellery, he said.

The woman told police that the accused was known to her and she trusted him.

A case has been registered at the Tigri Police station and an investigation is underway, the police officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram