Freak Accident on set of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Leaves 3 Assistant Directors Dead, 9 Injured
Actor Kamal Haasan was unharmed, film industry sources said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
Chennai: Three people were killed and nine injured on the set of Kamal Haasan's film, Indian 2, after a crane on which they were sitting and crashed to the ground
All the three who lost their lives were assistant directors of the film, which was being shot at EVP Film City, a private cinema studio, near Chennai.
Haasan was unharmed, film industry sources said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Haasan called the accident “cruel” and regretted the loss of his three colleagues. “More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them," he said.
The accident took when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and leaving nine injured, police said, without divulging further details.
More details are awaited.
