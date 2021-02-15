Free Bus Travel for Senior Citizens in Chennai from Today

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted the Chennai bus Service, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), to issue free bus pass/travel tokens to senior citizens.

The distribution of tokens to elderly commuters will be commenced after nearly 13 months. '

As part of the scheme that was introduced in February 2016, people above the age of 60 years will be able to avail free travel on MTC buses 10 times a month. Until January 2020, about 3.51 lakh senior citizens benefitted from the scheme, the MTC said.

Tokens will be issued for six months from February to July and to renew them or apply for fresh tokens, beneficiaries may submit the application form along with proof of their age and address at any of the 21 depots in the city, Times of India reported.

The free travel pass can be availed for all non-airconditioned buses.