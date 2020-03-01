Free Chicken Mela to Dispel Coronavirus Rumours In UP's Gorakhpur
The Poultry Farm Association on Saturday organised this Chicken Mela to dispel rumours that the bird is a carrier of Coronavirus.
Representative Image. Reuters
Lucknow: A full plate of chicken dishes for Rs 30 may sound unbelievable but it was a dream come true for chicken lovers in Gorakhpur.
The Poultry Farm Association on Saturday organised this Chicken Mela to dispel rumours that the bird is a carrier of Coronavirus. Vineet Singh, president of the Poultry Farm Association said that people had stopped eating chicken since the past one month, due to fear of Coronavirus. "We organized this Mela where we invited people to eat chicken. We wanted to tell them that Coronavirus is not caused by eating chicken, mutton or fish. We cooked over a thousand kilograms of chicken for the Mela and the entire stock was finished," he said.
The Chicken Mela, held in front of the Gorakhpur railway station, proved to be a major crowd puller and left all roads leading to the railway station blocked for hours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Is Why Daniel Craig Was Not 'Allowed' To Drive The Iconic James Bond Car
- Ryan Reynolds Gives Woman Born on Leap Day Her First Legal Drink on 21st Birthday
- Government Asks BAI for Health Update on Chinese Shuttlers Travelling for India Open
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official