Free Covid-19 Vaccine Drive for Street Vendors in Noida from June 14

A special campaign for free anti-coronavirus vaccination for street-side vendors would begin in Noida from June 14, officials said on Friday. The drive comes following an announcement by the Uttar Pradesh government to administer vaccines to street vendors across the state.

In Noida, officials said the inoculation would be done for registered vendors and will take place at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra. Currently there are around 3,700 registered street vendors in Noida, Noida Authority’s officer on special duty Indu Prakash Singh told PTI.

The vaccination would be done free of cost during the special campaign between 10 am and 4 pm from June 14 at the Kala Kendra in Sector 6, Noida, he said. Vendors can register themselves through the Cowin app but in case they are unable to do it, they may come directly to the venue with their Aadhaar card and mobile phone for on-spot registration, he added.

