Free Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults from Tomorrow, Onsite Registration Allowed; All You Need to Know

India will begin its free COVID-19 vaccination drive for population above the age of 18 from Monday, June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on June 7, announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all adults and had also asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

All You Need to Know About the Free Vaccination Drive:

- All citizens above the age of 18 can get free vaccination at government facilities from June 21. Several states had already declared free vaccines for all.

- All vaccination centers, government and private, would provide onsite registration facilities for both individuals and groups. Citizens need not pre-register themselves on CoWin or Aarogya Setu app.

- States may avail the facilities of Common Service Centres and Call Centres to help citizens book slots for vaccination.

- The Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments.

- The central government also bears the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states, an arrangement which was implemented in the weeks following the announcement.

- Private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

- State governments may monitor the price being so charged.

- The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance.

