Free Food for Daily Wagers at Indira Canteens in K'taka in View of Shutdown to Check Coronvirus Spread

Bengaluru: Amid the lockdown in nine districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government on Monday said food would be provided free of cost through Indira Canteen for the poor who depend on daily wages for their livelihood. The food will be throughout the day.

The state-sponsored subsidised 'Indira Canteens' as of now serves breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at a cost of Rs 10.

"In the interest of the poor, it has been decided to serve free food to them. Through Indira Canteens, the free food will be served for the entire day for the poor," CM BS Yediyurappa told reporters.

The government also decided to open 30 fever clinics in Bengaluru where preliminary checkups for those with COVID-19 symptoms will be conducted.

Yeddyurappa, who held a meeting with private hospital representatives, said, the latter suggested a complete lockdown in the state in view of the crisis.

Health officials also held a video conference with officials of the Mysore-based Skanray Company and decided to procure 1,000 ventilators immediately.

Health Minister B Sriramulu said the government has taken measures to purchase 10 lakh masks and 5 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE).

In view of several IT employees working from home, the government has said measures are being taken to boost internet speed across the state.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in nine districts under Section 144. "Only essential services are allowed to function in these districts. Police are identifying those who are supposed to be in home quarantine in all the districts. Some of them are roaming around with the 'home quarantined' stamp on their hands. There will be notices pasted outside such people's residences with details of the quarantine period," said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

According to Section 271 of the Indian Penal Code, if people under quarantine come out of the house, then a case can be filed against them and such persons will imprisoned for six months, Bommai said.

(With inputs from PTI)

