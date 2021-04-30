Free Food to The Poor, Insurance for Frontline Workers: PM Modi Raises Key Issues in Meet With Empowered Groups

As India continues to battle a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a key meet with to review the medical and health infrastructure in the country. During the meeting, three Empowered Groups gave Modi an overview on the supply of oxygen, medicines and health infrastructure in the country.

Talking to the Empowered Group on Economic and Welfare Measures, Modi discussed steps taken by the Centre for the poor such as extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). He directed officials to work in close co-ordination with states to ensure that the poor got the benefits of free food-grain without any hindrance. The meeting also discussed the portability enabled due to ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative that has benefitted the poor section.

The insurance scheme for frontline health workers was also extended for another six months as the country battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister said that steps should be taken to expedite the settlement of pending insurance claims so that dependents of the deceased could avail benefits on time.

Modi also discussed issues related to facilitating supply chain and logistics management with the Empowered Group and instructed officials to ensure seamless movement of goods so that disruptions in the supply chain were avoided.

The prime minister asked officials of the Empowered Group on coordinating with private sector, NGOs and International Organisations to explore how volunteers from civil society could be utilised to lessen the pressure on healthcare sector. The meeting discussed that NGOs could help to establish and maintain lines of communication between the patients, their dependents and health care personnel, and ex-servicemen could be encouraged to handle call centres for communicating with people under home quarantine.

