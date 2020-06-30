Free Food Will Be Delivered at Home for Elderly and Destitute in Chennai and Nearby Areas

Food free of cost would be home-delivered for the elderly, sick and destitute in Chennai and nearby areas where the intense lockdown will be in force till July 5, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

Amma Canteens shall continue to provide food for free in the state capital and parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, he said.

After a hiatus, Amma Canteens resumed providing free food from June 19 when the lockdown - without several relaxations allowed previously- kicked in.

"I have ordered hand over of food, free of cost at the residences of the elderly, sick and destitute," he said in an official release, adding the initiative would be in force here and nearby areas till the end of the lockdown.

To implement this initiative, authorities have been directed to further strengthen community kitchens and cook adequate food in such facilities to meet the requirements, he said.