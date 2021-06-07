Vaccine Supply to Bump Up in Coming Days, Free Ration for 80 Cr People: Top Takeaways from PM's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the nation talked about India’s commendable response to a devastating second wave of the pandemic, adding that from June 21, the Centre will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years.

All Important Points from the PM’s Speech:

• The PM announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana had been extended till Diwali to ensure free ration to 80 crore people amid the pandemic.

• “India is passing through the second wave of coronavirus; our country has a fought its battle against the pandemic on multiple fronts and we have lost many people."

• Developed Medical Infra: “During the battle against the pandemic, we have developed medical infrastructure to save lives of our countrymen. In April to May, we have witnessed the shortage of medical oxygen and made many efforts to arrange it in a short time.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from June 21, the Centre will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years. “The Government of India itself will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments," PM Modi announced. He said the vaccine supply would increase in the coming days.

• “If you look at the history of the last 50-60 years, you will know that it used to take decades for India to get the vaccine from abroad. Vaccine work used to be completed abroad, even then the work of vaccination could not start in our country."

• Bypassed Expectations on Vaccines: “Bypassing every apprehension, India launched not one but two made-in-India vaccines within a year. Our country, scientists have shown that India is not behind big countries. Today when I am talking to you, more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been given in the country."

• Vaccine Supply to Increase, Other Trials On: “Due to the continuous efforts and hard work that the country has been doing for a long time, the supply of vaccine is going to increase even more in the coming days. Today, seven companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines are also going on in their advanced stages."

• Vaccine Politics: The Prime Minister hit out at opposition states for indulging in ‘vaccine politics’. “In the midst of decreasing coronavirus cases in the country, different suggestions started coming before the central government, different demands started being made," Modi said, referring to demands of decentralisation of the vaccine process by various state governments.

• Modi said research is continuing on a nasal spray vaccine which, if successful, can significantly boost India’s vaccination drive. Asserting that vaccines are like a protection shield against the virus, he also asserted that with the efforts made in the country recently, vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

• India has gone through a lot of pain during this battle and many lost their loved ones, he noted and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

