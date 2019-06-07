Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Free-ride for Women in Delhi: Kejriwal Directs MLAs, Councillors to Hold Public Meetings to Seek Feedback

Addressing a press conference at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Chief Minister held a meeting with MLAs, councillors and party's women wing and directed them to hold 1,000 'sabhas' across Delhi.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Free-ride for Women in Delhi: Kejriwal Directs MLAs, Councillors to Hold Public Meetings to Seek Feedback
File photo of Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed his MLAs and councillors to hold public meetings across the city to take feedback from the people about his government's proposal to make travel free for women in public buses and metro, a move aimed at mobilising public opinion in favour of the party's ambitious plan.

Addressing a press conference at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Chief Minister held a meeting with MLAs, councillors and party's women wing and directed them to hold 1,000 'sabhas' across Delhi.

People participating in these meetings will be told that BJP is opposing the AAP government's decision, Sisodia said adding that the party will also seek to know who all are supporting the BJP.

The senior AAP leader alleged the BJP was opposing the free-ride scheme for women.

"The CM has directed all AAP MLAs, councillors to hold 1,000 small public meetings across Delhi to take people's feedback on the scheme.

"Every MLA and councillor have been asked to hold 10 small meetings in their respective areas," Sisodia said.

The move comes a day after Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Kejriwal has announced the scheme of providing free-ride to women in buses and Metro without making any proposal.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that during the meetings, AAP leaders will ask people the reason behind their support to the scheme.

"The Chief Minister has asked them to submit the outcome of these meetings in a week," Sisodia said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram