Free-ride for Women in Delhi: Kejriwal Directs MLAs, Councillors to Hold Public Meetings to Seek Feedback
Addressing a press conference at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Chief Minister held a meeting with MLAs, councillors and party's women wing and directed them to hold 1,000 'sabhas' across Delhi.
File photo of Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed his MLAs and councillors to hold public meetings across the city to take feedback from the people about his government's proposal to make travel free for women in public buses and metro, a move aimed at mobilising public opinion in favour of the party's ambitious plan.
People participating in these meetings will be told that BJP is opposing the AAP government's decision, Sisodia said adding that the party will also seek to know who all are supporting the BJP.
The senior AAP leader alleged the BJP was opposing the free-ride scheme for women.
"The CM has directed all AAP MLAs, councillors to hold 1,000 small public meetings across Delhi to take people's feedback on the scheme.
"Every MLA and councillor have been asked to hold 10 small meetings in their respective areas," Sisodia said.
The move comes a day after Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Kejriwal has announced the scheme of providing free-ride to women in buses and Metro without making any proposal.
The Deputy Chief Minister said that during the meetings, AAP leaders will ask people the reason behind their support to the scheme.
"The Chief Minister has asked them to submit the outcome of these meetings in a week," Sisodia said.
