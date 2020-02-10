Free Snacks and Tea at Gujarat Cafe for Those Bringing Plastic Waste
These snacks are being prepared by women under the Gujarat government's 'Sakhi Mandal' scheme, an official informed.
Image for representation.
Vadodara: In a novel initiative, a cafe has been set up in a panchayat in Gujarat's Dahod district that provides free snacks and tea in exchange for plastic waste, an official said on Monday.
The 'plastic cafe' has been set up in front of the Dahod tehsil panchayat as part of the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and may be a first for the state, Deputy District Development Officer N P Patanwadiya told PTI.
"It was set up two days ago with an aim to make the tribal-dominated Dahod district plastic-free. As per the scheme, those who bring in one kilogram of plastic waste will get snacks while those bringing in half that quantity will get tea," the official said.
These snacks are being prepared by women under the Gujarat government's 'Sakhi Mandal' scheme, the official informed.
Patanwadiya said the cafe was collecting a sizable amount of plastic waste since it started, which is then sent for recycling, and the plan is to expand the initiative to other tehsils in the district if it is successful.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Clarifies His 'Women With Defects' Comment, Says 'We Were Discussing A Meme'
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Smriti Irani Lauds 'Thappad', Says Not Ok to Hit a Woman
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- What Really Happened Between India and Bangladeshi Players After U-19 World Cup Final