Free to Join Any Party They Want, Says Team Rajinikanth After Some Members of RMM Switch To DMK

Three weeks after superstar Rajinikanth announced his decision to not venture into politics, calling his recent health scare “a warning from God”, his team has come forward to say that members of Rajini Makkal Mandram are free to resign and join other parties.

The statement was issued after reports emerged that some district chiefs of the Rajinikanth's outfit joined DMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, on Sunday.

At least three district secretaries, including AJ Stalin who registered Makkal Sevai Katchi and allegedly acquired the 'auto rickshaw' symbol for the superstar’s party, joined the DMK.

District secretaries of Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram, A Joseph Stalin and K Senthil Selvanand, respectively and Theni district secretary, R Ganesan, joined the DMK at its headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'. Besides the district level office-bearers, three more functionaries joined the party, a DMK release said.

They joined the party in the presence of M K Stalin, party deputy general secretary A Raja, organising secretary R S Bharati and other senior leaders. The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of the top actor.

On December 29 last year, Rajinikanth, citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic announced that he would not join politics. He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and is on immuno-suppressants.