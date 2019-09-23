Free Travel for Women in DTC, Cluster Buses to Begin from October 29 as Board Approves Scheme

New Delhi: Pink tickets will be issued to women passengers under the Delhi government's scheme for free travel in DTC and cluster buses which was approved by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board on Monday, sources said.

The scheme has been approved till March 2020 and it will be rolled out on Bhai Dooj on October 29, they said. "The DTC board has approved free travel for women in its buses. It has also given a go-ahead to procure 300 electric buses," the sources said.

Women travelling in DTC and cluster buses will be given pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each. The government will then reimburse the transporter based on the number of such tickets issued, they added.

As per estimates, the government will spend Rs 140 crore on the implementation of the scheme.

The Delhi cabinet had given its nod to the free-ride scheme last month.

The scheme is voluntary and women travellers can choose to not avail it.

In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in metro trains and buses in Delhi.

However, with the delay in approval for free rides on the metro, the AAP government has decided to go ahead to make travel for women free in buses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.