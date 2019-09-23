Free Travel for Women in DTC, Cluster Buses to Begin from October 29 as Board Approves Scheme
Women travelling in DTC and cluster buses will be given pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each.
Representative image/PTI
New Delhi: Pink tickets will be issued to women passengers under the Delhi government's scheme for free travel in DTC and cluster buses which was approved by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board on Monday, sources said.
The scheme has been approved till March 2020 and it will be rolled out on Bhai Dooj on October 29, they said. "The DTC board has approved free travel for women in its buses. It has also given a go-ahead to procure 300 electric buses," the sources said.
Women travelling in DTC and cluster buses will be given pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each. The government will then reimburse the transporter based on the number of such tickets issued, they added.
As per estimates, the government will spend Rs 140 crore on the implementation of the scheme.
The Delhi cabinet had given its nod to the free-ride scheme last month.
The scheme is voluntary and women travellers can choose to not avail it.
In June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in metro trains and buses in Delhi.
However, with the delay in approval for free rides on the metro, the AAP government has decided to go ahead to make travel for women free in buses.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month
- Scientists Just Created Picture of What Our Ancient Ancestor Looked Like Using DNA
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships