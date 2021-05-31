Free Two-Wheelers to Gold Coin: NGOs Team Up To Create 'Covid-Free' Kovalam

As the ongoing Covid-19 second wave has created a serious threat across the country, many have lost their lives to the infection. About 500 Covid patients are dying every day in Tamil Nadu, according to the official data. To make Kovalam, a place located near Chennai, a Covid-free area, SDS Foundation in Kovalam, Ramadas foundation, Siraj foundation are the three volunteer organizations that have come together to create awareness about covid Vaccination on a daily basis.

While many on the outskirts not participating in the vaccination drive, the youth decided to visit people door-to-door, distribute pamphlets to create awareness among the locals about the spread of Covid-19 and how inoculation can control the disease.

Sundaram, founder of SDS Foundation said, “The area where he lives should become a Covid-free area and so if free vaccination camp is set up, people would come in numbers to get the vaccination. Those who come to get their vaccine shots are given coupons to fill out and drop in a box. Every week, seven winners are randomly selected and offered various prizes. We offer two-wheelers, gold coin, fridge, washing machine, mixer, grinder, mobile phone, saree, he added.

As outcome of offering prizes at the camp, the number of people who are enrolling for vaccine shots has seen a rise. So far, 210 people have been vaccinated where 6,400 are over the age group of 18 years in Kovalam.

