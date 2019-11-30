Take the pledge to vote

Freedom Fighter, Former MP Laxminarayan Nayak Dies at 101

Laxminarayan Nayak was ill for some time, his family said. He had represented Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat from 1997 -1980. Before that, he was elected as MLA from Niwari assembly seat in 1957.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Niwari: Laxminarayan Nayak, centenarian freedom fighter and former MP, died at Niwari town in Madhya Pradesh due to age-related illness on Saturday.

Nayak (101) was ill for some time, his family said. He had represented Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat from 1997 -1980. Before that, he was elected as MLA from Niwari assembly seat in 1957.

During freedom struggle, Nayak was imprisoned several times.

Niwari's Sub Divisional Officer Vandana Rajput said that Nayak's last rites were performed with state honours on Saturday evening.

