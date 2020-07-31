Freedom Fighter Udham Singh Death Anniversary: Learn These Facts About the 'Shaheed-i-Azam'

Freedom fighter Udham Singh was hung to his death on July 31, 1940. Udham had killed General Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab. General Dyer is the person who gave orders for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Punjab.

Singh was born in Sher Singh in Sangrur, Punjab, on December 26, 1899. After the death of their father, Udham Singh and his brother moved to Central Khalsa Orphanage in Putlighar.

As the nation remembers Udham Singh on his death anniversary, we take a look at a few facts about the freedom fighter:

● He was formally charged with the murder of Michael O’Dwyer on April 1, 1940.

● He considered Bhagat Singh as his role model.

● During his time spent in custody, he used to call himself Ram Mohammad Singh Azad.

● His remains are till date preserved at the Jallianwala Bagh.

● The weapons he used in killing General Dwyer have been kept in a Black Museum, Scotland Yard. History weapons included a knife, a diary and bullets.

● He has been honoured with the title of Shaheed-i-Azam.

● Interestingly enough, after killing General Dwyer, he did not run away from the spot. But instead waited for the cops to arrest him.

● As Udham Singh waited for his trial, he underwent a hunger strike for a period of 42 days after which he was made to eat forcibly.