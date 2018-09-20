English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Burhan Wani, Pellet Gun 'Victims': Pakistan 'Commemorates' Kashmiri Terrorists With Special Stamps
Besides 'freedom icon' Burhan Wani, other captions that feature on Pakistan's 'commemorative' stamps include 'use of chemical weapons', 'use of pellet guns', 'mass graves' and 'braid chopping'.
File photo of slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani has been declared a 'freedom icon' by Pakistan as they express their solidarity with Kashmiris in their 'fight against the Indian oppression'. To commemorate the 'victims of atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir', the neighbour country has issued 20 such special postage stamps.
A Times of India report quoted a senior official of Pakistan Post as saying that stamps — many with disturbing images – were issued from its headquarters in Karachi on July 24 to locally and internationally highlight the plight of people living in Kashmir.
The stamps also carry captions such as 'Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon'. Wani (22) along with two of his associates was killed in a gunbattle with police in Anantnag district of Kashmir on July 8, 2016.
Besides the slain militant commander, other captions that feature on 'commemorative' stamps include 'use of chemical weapons', 'use of pellet guns', 'mass graves', 'braid chopping', and the pictures are that of terrorists killed in encounters in the Kashmir Valley over the last few years.
According to the newspaper report, the stamps were issued on 'Kashmir Martyrs Day' by the Philately Bureau, Karachi and are available on e-bay for $6.99 (approximately Rs 500). In Pakistan, the stamps are sold at Rs8 (local currency) per piece.
Philatelists in India are not amused, the report stated. "It is nothing but an attempt by the neighbouring country to malign our country’s image. I am a philatelist for more than two decades, but I have never come across such stamps that are a distortion of facts. The postal departments issue commemoration stamps to popularise their culture and uniqueness, but this is in poor taste," philatelist C Tamilvannan told TOI.
The pictures have been used to mislead people across the globe, the reported said quoting Jagannath Mani, a life member of Philately Congress of India. "The government of India should convey its objections and the Pakistan government should withdraw the stamps," he said, adding that he would write to the external affairs ministry against this issue.
Philatelists said they have brought the matter to the notice of Centre’s officials.
A Times of India report quoted a senior official of Pakistan Post as saying that stamps — many with disturbing images – were issued from its headquarters in Karachi on July 24 to locally and internationally highlight the plight of people living in Kashmir.
The stamps also carry captions such as 'Burhan Wani (1994-2016) freedom icon'. Wani (22) along with two of his associates was killed in a gunbattle with police in Anantnag district of Kashmir on July 8, 2016.
Besides the slain militant commander, other captions that feature on 'commemorative' stamps include 'use of chemical weapons', 'use of pellet guns', 'mass graves', 'braid chopping', and the pictures are that of terrorists killed in encounters in the Kashmir Valley over the last few years.
According to the newspaper report, the stamps were issued on 'Kashmir Martyrs Day' by the Philately Bureau, Karachi and are available on e-bay for $6.99 (approximately Rs 500). In Pakistan, the stamps are sold at Rs8 (local currency) per piece.
Philatelists in India are not amused, the report stated. "It is nothing but an attempt by the neighbouring country to malign our country’s image. I am a philatelist for more than two decades, but I have never come across such stamps that are a distortion of facts. The postal departments issue commemoration stamps to popularise their culture and uniqueness, but this is in poor taste," philatelist C Tamilvannan told TOI.
The pictures have been used to mislead people across the globe, the reported said quoting Jagannath Mani, a life member of Philately Congress of India. "The government of India should convey its objections and the Pakistan government should withdraw the stamps," he said, adding that he would write to the external affairs ministry against this issue.
Philatelists said they have brought the matter to the notice of Centre’s officials.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...