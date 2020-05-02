Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

'Freedom Interrupted': 2 BSF Men Test Coronavirus Positive in Tripura

A senior BSF officer said that one of the two infected persons belongs to Assam and he has been suffering from some ailments after he returned to Tripura from his home state on March 11.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Freedom Interrupted': 2 BSF Men Test Coronavirus Positive in Tripura
Representative image.

Agartala: A week after Tripura was declared novel coronavirus free, two Border Security Force jawans were tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Deb, who also holds the Health and Home Departments, said in a tweet: "Two persons from Ambassa (northern Tripura's Dhalai District) BSF unit found COVID-19 positive. Total positive cases in Tripura stands at four (two already discharged, so active hospital cases two)."

A senior BSF officer said that one of the two infected persons belongs to Assam and he has been suffering from some ailments after he returned to Tripura from his home state on March 11.

"The ailing jawan and his attending colleague have tested positive for coronavirus at the (Tripura government runs) Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital (in Agartala)," the officer said, refusing to be named.

With the recovery of the second patient, a 32-year-old Tripura State Rifles jawan and a resident of Uttar Pradesh, on April 25, the Tripura government had declared the northeastern state as novel coronavirus free.

The state's first patient (a 45-year-old woman tested positive for the virus on April 6 after she returned from Assam by train) has already recovered and was discharged on April 15.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres