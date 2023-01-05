Freezing Cold Wave Pushes Delhi Temp To 3°C, Season's Lowest; Dense Fog Disrupts Flights, Delays Trains in North India

A biting cold wave has pushed temperature down to season’s lowest at 3°C on Thursday. To add to winter woes, a layer of dense fog also engulfed north India, including Delhi, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

The visibility reduced to a mere 50 metres around 5:30 am. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 3°C against 4.4°C on Wednesday and 8.5°C on Tuesday.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8°C, 2.2°C and 2.8°C, respectively. The cold snap is expected to strain power grids and pose challenges to the homeless.

The meteorological office had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday.

i) Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days.ii) Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. pic.twitter.com/6Rlq10xy0m— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2023

Delhi Airport Issues Fog Alert, 12 trains delayed in North India

The Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added. Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level today.

12 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog. The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

