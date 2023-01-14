Freezing Cold Wave to Bring Delhi's Temp to 3°C Next Week; Multiple Avalanches Hit J&K

The cold wave is expected to return to Delhi next week, bringing the mercury down to around three degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday as a weather agency rubbished speculations of sub-zero temperatures in the national capital in the upcoming days.

A fresh spell of cold wave is likely to prevail over many places in Delhi-NCR between Monday and Wednesday with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge likely to settle around 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The national capital recorded a cold wave from January 5 to 9, the longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the humidity oscillated between 88 per cent and 57 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted shallow fog for Sunday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 17 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Below-normal Temperatures in North India

Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief, the weather office said.

“This was due to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the past 10 to 11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances that allowed frosty winds from snow-clad mountains to blow in for a longer-than-usual period," an official told PTI.

Explaining the phenomena, the official said the Indo-Gangetic plains have a lot of moisture owing to a large number of water bodies and rivers in the region. “High moisture content, low temperatures and calm winds are the recipe for dense fog," he added.

“The region recorded below-normal maximum temperatures this month so far due to dense fog, which reduced sunshine hours. Low day temperatures mean early cooling and early fog formation in the evening," he added. Once the prevailing western disturbance retreats, frosty northwesterly winds will start blowing towards the plains.

The statement came amid rumours of temperates in Delhi plummeting to minus 4 degrees Celsius next week. Weather agency, Skymet rubbished the claims in a tweet and stated, “Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD (Western Disturbance) is moving away eastwards."

IMPORTANT THREAD There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards. #DelhiWeather— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 13, 2023

Light Snowfall

Under the influence of western disturbance, light isolated rainfall/snowfall over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan region, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand was predicted on Saturday. The IMD has also predicted rainfall over the region from the night of January 18, due to fresh western disturbance over the Western Himalayan Region.

Another Western Disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India on the night of January 20.

On Saturday, Manali in Himachal Pradesh received 23 cm of snow followed by 16 cm each in Khadrala and Shillaro, 12 cm in Kufri, 10 cm in Bharmour, 6 cm each in Shimla and Gondla, 4 cm each in Dalhousie and Kalpa and 3 cm each in Hansa and Keylong.

Three Avalanches in J&K

Three avalanches hit Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there was no loss of life, officials said. They said avalanche warnings had been issued for 12 districts following moderate to heavy snowfall on Friday.

Night temperatures settled below the freezing point across Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Friday night. Qazigund registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees. The minimum in Kupwara, a frontier district, settled at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam in Anantnag district, registered a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius.

Gradual Fall in Temperatures in Northwest India

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of Northwest India during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

In Punjab, the ongoing cold conditions intensified on Saturday, with mercury further dipping at many places. Bathinda and Amritsar reeled under severe cold as minimum temperatures hovered close to the freezing point.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Sirsa settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, 15.5 degrees in Hisar, 14.8 degrees in Rohtak, 14.7 degrees in Bhiwani.

East India

A fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected over many parts of East India during the next three days, IMD said in its latest bulletin. No significant change in minimum temperatures are predicted over Gujarat during the next two days and the mercury is expected to rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Cold Wave Warnings

Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over parts of Rajasthan during 15-18 January, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on 16-17 January and over Delhi from 16-18 January.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are also predicted over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 15-18 January; Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on 15-18 January; West Madhya Pradesh on 16-17 January; West Uttar Pradesh on 17-18 January; Saurashtra and Kutch on 15-16 and interior parts of Karnataka on 15 January.

In the plains, a cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees and 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.

Fog and Cold Day Predicted

Dense to very dense fog is predicted in isolated parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next five days. Dense fog are very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Bihar during next five days; Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during next four days and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next two days.

Cold Day conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during the next 5 days; Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days and Uttar Pradesh during 16-18th January.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

(With inputs from PTI)

