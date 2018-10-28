English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Ambassador Pledges to Turn Vegetarian After Meeting Jain Monk
Ziegler, who visited Khajuraho on Thursday with his wife and two daughters, showed keen interest in meeting Jain muni Vidyasagar, who was in the historic town for Chatrumas, a four-month-long practice of religious penance.
File photo of Ambassador of France Alexandre Ziegler. (Twitter photo)
Bhopal: Inspired by Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar’s philosophy of vegetarianism, French ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler pledged to turn vegetarian after a meeting with the monk.
According to a Times of India report, Ziegler and his family sat on the floor and listened to the sermon. Later, the diplomat and the Jain muni had a tête-à-tête, during which Ziegler explained what brought him there. The conversation veered towards the Jain philosophy of vegetarianism and that’s when the French diplomat announced that he wanted to turn vegetarian, TOI reported.
Ziegler said he left with a feeling of immense calm after his interaction with the Jain seer and felt “blessed” to have met him.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
