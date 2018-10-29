English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Exchange Student Sexually Assaulted by Host's Father in Delhi, Police Say Accused Evading Arrest
A FIR has been filed under the stringent child sexual offences act against the accused.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A French exchange program student visiting India has leveled sexual harassment allegations against the father of the student who was hosting her in Delhi on October 18.
A FIR has been filed under the stringent child sexual offences act against the accused.
According to an NDTV report, the French national in her statement, has revealed that the host’s father, a 55-year-old man, sexually assaulted her when she was alone in the family’s apartment in South Delhi’s Saket neighbourhood.
The incident took place while she was in her room, packing her things for a trip to Jaipur. According to the complaint lodged, the 16-year-old French student has alleged that she was hugged against her wishes in an “uncomfortable manner” and the man also took her “hand forcibly to bring between his legs.”
The girl, who suffered great trauma from the incident, confessed that she was sexually assaulted to her friends in the bus on the way to Jaipur. On seeing her cry, her friends reported the matter to the teachers, who then contacted her parents and the French embassy, NDTV reported.
The student was immediately attached to another family for the rest of her trip. The school involved with the exchange program is yet to give a statement on the issue.
The French student's host had visited France in June on a similar programme and had stayed with her. On October 13, when she arrived in Delhi, she was assigned the same student's family.
News agency PTI quoted Devesh Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern range), as saying that the accused has been absconding since the complaint was filed on October 23 at the Neb Sarai police station in south Delhi.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
