Budget Highlights
French Navy Seizes 670kg Heroin in Indian Ocean
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said the "record" seizure is a blow to the financing of terrorism.
New Delhi: A French frigate, which docked at a military port in Mumbai last week, intercepted 670 kg of heroin in the Indian Ocean subsequently, the French envoy here has said.
"The Frigate Cassard which was docked last week in the military port of Mumbai has intercepted 670 kg of heroin on the 31st of January.
"More than ever, France is committed to the security of the Indian Ocean, a common goal shared with India," France's Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said.The frigate had docked at Mumbai on January 29.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
