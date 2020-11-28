News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

French Paraglider Killed in Mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The victim, Cheval Republique, was killed when his glider crashed into a tree. He was solo while flying.

A French paraglider was killed on Saturday in an accident in the world famous paragliding site Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said.

The victim, Cheval Republique, was killed when his glider crashed into a tree. He was solo while flying.

He was rushed to Vivekananda Medical Research Hospital in Palampur town, where he was declared dead.

The French Embassy in New Delhi has been informed, said a police official.

This was the fourth accident of this kind in the last three years.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...