French PM’s Diplomatic Advisor Calls on PM Modi; Defence, Security, Energy Topped Agenda

After National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Thursday met his counterpart, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Bonne, the latter called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the “close cooperation" between India and France in various domains.

The prime minister recognized the growing ties between the two nations in areas of defence, security especially in the Indo-pacific region. Modi also welcomed France’s support to India’s G20 Presidency.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Bali and invited him to visit India. To this, Mr. Bonne said President Macron looks forward to his early visit to India

Mr. Bonne also conveyed President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship to his Indian counterpart and briefed him on the Strategic Dialogue with NSA, Shri Ajit Doval, held earlier during the day.

Bonne is currently on a visit to India, the first bilateral meet of this year for the 36th session of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue.

The visit comes at the helm of expanding the Indo-French strategic partnership as it completes 25 years. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in November 2021 in Paris.

Doval and Bonne held discussions on other areas of mutual interest and cooperation including energy, and culture.

“During the Strategic Dialogue and the meetings, India and France reiterated their commitment to take forward their strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific based on common beliefs in rules-based international order & strategic autonomy," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two sides will deliberate on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues at the 36th India-France strategic dialogue, MEA had said before the meet.

“Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President," the MEA said.

