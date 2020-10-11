INDIA

French Tourist Tests Positive For Coronavirus In TN

Rameswaram (TN): A French tourist on a visit to this island town has tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a hospital, Health department officials said on Sunday. The 44-year old woman has been admitted to a hospital in Ramanathapuram for treatment, they said.

She had arrived here on October 9 and had visited several places in and around the town. Three other women who accompanied her were in isolation in a hotel here under the supervision of the Health department, the officials said.

  • First Published: October 11, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
