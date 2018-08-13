English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
French Tourist’s Half Burnt Body Found Wrapped in Gunny Bag in Tamil Nadu, ‘Gay Partner’ Arrested
The killing came to light on Sunday after the half-burnt body of M Pierre Boutier wrapped in a gunny bag was found in an irrigation channel.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Thanjavur: A 50-year-old French tourist was found murdered in a village in the district and a local acquaintance arrested for allegedly killing him, police said on Monday.
The killing came to light on Sunday after the half-burnt body of M Pierre Boutier wrapped in a gunny bag was found in an irrigation channel.
Police arrested 29-year old Thirumurugan, a resident of Avikkottai village in the district, on the charge of killing the French national whom he had befriended during a visit to Mahabalipuram recently.
According to police, Thirumurugan, who surrendered on his own on Sunday and ‘confessed’ to the crime.
The two were allegedly in an homosexual relationship and Boutier had come to Avikottai on August 5 on an invitation by Thirumurugan.
Some days ago, when both were consuming liquor an argument broke out and Thirumurugan allegedly attacked the Frenchman, killing him on the spot.
He subsequently attempted to burn the body and wrapped it in a gunny bag and dumped it into the Ullikottai irrigation channel, police said.
On being informed by the locals, police recovered the body and also found Boutier’s passport.
Also Watch
The killing came to light on Sunday after the half-burnt body of M Pierre Boutier wrapped in a gunny bag was found in an irrigation channel.
Police arrested 29-year old Thirumurugan, a resident of Avikkottai village in the district, on the charge of killing the French national whom he had befriended during a visit to Mahabalipuram recently.
According to police, Thirumurugan, who surrendered on his own on Sunday and ‘confessed’ to the crime.
The two were allegedly in an homosexual relationship and Boutier had come to Avikottai on August 5 on an invitation by Thirumurugan.
Some days ago, when both were consuming liquor an argument broke out and Thirumurugan allegedly attacked the Frenchman, killing him on the spot.
He subsequently attempted to burn the body and wrapped it in a gunny bag and dumped it into the Ullikottai irrigation channel, police said.
On being informed by the locals, police recovered the body and also found Boutier’s passport.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look
- Hope Floats Amidst The Oh So Familiar Chaos as Asian Games Near
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...