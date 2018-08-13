GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
French Tourist’s Half Burnt Body Found Wrapped in Gunny Bag in Tamil Nadu, ‘Gay Partner’ Arrested

The killing came to light on Sunday after the half-burnt body of M Pierre Boutier wrapped in a gunny bag was found in an irrigation channel.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
French Tourist’s Half Burnt Body Found Wrapped in Gunny Bag in Tamil Nadu, ‘Gay Partner’ Arrested
Image for representation.
Thanjavur: A 50-year-old French tourist was found murdered in a village in the district and a local acquaintance arrested for allegedly killing him, police said on Monday.

The killing came to light on Sunday after the half-burnt body of M Pierre Boutier wrapped in a gunny bag was found in an irrigation channel.

Police arrested 29-year old Thirumurugan, a resident of Avikkottai village in the district, on the charge of killing the French national whom he had befriended during a visit to Mahabalipuram recently.

According to police, Thirumurugan, who surrendered on his own on Sunday and ‘confessed’ to the crime.

The two were allegedly in an homosexual relationship and Boutier had come to Avikottai on August 5 on an invitation by Thirumurugan.

Some days ago, when both were consuming liquor an argument broke out and Thirumurugan allegedly attacked the Frenchman, killing him on the spot.

He subsequently attempted to burn the body and wrapped it in a gunny bag and dumped it into the Ullikottai irrigation channel, police said.

On being informed by the locals, police recovered the body and also found Boutier’s passport.

