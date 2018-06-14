English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
French Woman Missing From Rajasthan for 13 Days; Sushma Swaraj Tweets Offering Help
A 21-year-old French woman allegedly went missing on May 31 in Pushkar, Rajasthan. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted out in support after her friends shared details on social media.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A 21-year-old French woman allegedly went missing on May 31 in Pushkar, Rajasthan. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted out in support after her friends shared details on social media.
Gaelle Chouteau, reportedly travelling alone, reached Pushkar on May 30 and left for Jaipur on June 1. She was last seen leaving in Jaipur when she checked out from her hotel in Pushkar. The French national was supposed to return in two weeks’ time.
The last time she got in touch with anyone was on May 31, after which there has been no activity on her social media accounts or her phone. According to a report in The Indian Express, her ATM card hadn’t been used at all either.
Sushma Swaraj responded to tweets from her friends who tagged her and appealed for help. She tweeted that the ministry has contacted the embassy in India.
The Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, also tweeted asking for any information about her that anyone might have.
Rajasthan Police are investigating the case and have tweeted out about the incident as well. They also responded to Ziegler’s tweet saying that they have also alerted the Ajmer Police regarding the matter.
We have contacted Ambassador of France in India. They will check up and revert to us. @FranceinIndia https://t.co/jOJCXMZotC— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 11, 2018
Ms Gaëlle CHOUTEAU, 20 years, 5’3”, has been missing since 1st June 2018. When last in touch, she was leaving Pushkar to go to Jaipur. If you have any information about her, please write to us at: admin-francais․new-delhi-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr pic.twitter.com/jJGYZcfYcd— Alexandre Ziegler (@FranceinIndia) June 13, 2018
Dear @FranceinIndia ~ we note this with concern. Please be informed that we've alerted district @AjmerPolice about the matter & it is making all efforts to locate Ms Gaelle Chouteau at the earliest.— Ajmer Police (@Ajmer_Police) June 14, 2018
Investigations are on. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/WPP3UZwGzG
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
