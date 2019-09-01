Take the pledge to vote

Frequent Flyer Held For Attempting to Steal From Co-Passengers, Delhi Police Say This Isn't the First Time

Rajesh Kapoor, a resident of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, had resorted to thieving after failing to expand his father's garment export business.

News18.com

September 1, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
Frequent Flyer Held For Attempting to Steal From Co-Passengers, Delhi Police Say This Isn't the First Time
A 37-year-old Delhi man was arrested for allegedly stealing from air planes and airports. Rajesh Kapoor, a resident of the capital city's Lajpat Nagar, had resorted to thieving after failing to expand his father's garment export business, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Prior to his arrest on Thursday, he had been arrested once before in 2007 and has been booked six times so far for stealing from aircraft.

Deputy Commission of Police Sanjay Bhatia was quoted by the Hindustan Times report as saying that Kappor had forged an Aadhar card and booked a plane ticket on a Vistara flight. He then attempted to steal valuables from the bags of fellow passengers but was apprehended after the cabin crew.

A class 12 dropout, Kapoor is said to have come up with the idea to steal from air planes ten years ago when he was frequently fly abroad.

The DCP was further quoted as saying that Kapoor started stealing from air crafts as he failed to expand his father's business in Malaysia about ten years ago. He has eleven cases of thefts against him, some also registered at Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations.

